Canada's first-ever Burger King restaurant reopens in Windsor

The first Burger King restaurant in Canada is reopening its doors with a new look.

Redberry Restaurants announced the grand reopening of the historic location at 2850 Tecumseh Rd. E in Windsor.

This inaugural Burger King first opened its doors in September 1969 and was recently completely renovated to include “a stunning new interior, an outdoor digital menu board in the drive-thru, and a modern new exterior.”

The company said the overall design is focused on flexibility, innovation, and convenience to enhance the guest experience.

"This is a special location for both Burger King and Redberry, and we're incredibly proud of the work that has gone into this renovation," says Matt Wright, Burger King Canada GM. "The guest experience is at the forefront of everything we do, and this design concept takes into consideration how our guests interact with Burger King, making the ordering and dining experience easier and more enjoyable."

This original Burger King is one of eight Redberry-owned Burger Kings in the Windsor area, and one of 30 locations being redesigned by Redberry across the country in 2022 and 2023.

These renovation plans are part of the Area Development Agreement between Redberry and Burger King Canada to build more than 150 new restaurants, and remodel nearly 65 locations in the next six years.

"Redberry is thrilled to accelerate both new unit growth and remodels for the Burger King brand. This remodel is especially dear to us," says Ken Otto, CEO of Redberry. "As Canada's first-ever Burger King it was incredibly important for us to make this renovation a standout. There have been a lot of memories over the years at this first-ever Burger King, and this renovation sets the restaurant up for years of future enjoyment."