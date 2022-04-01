Canada's first independent medical university begins operation

April 1 is the official start for the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) as Canada's first independent medical university, with two campuses in the region.

Formerly operated in partnership with Sudbury's Laurentian University and Thunder Bay's Lakehead University, the medical school's two campuses are now operating together independently.

NOSM was established in 2002 to address the ongoing doctor shortage in northern Ontario.

The school has produced more than 780 MD graduates and 692 residents have completed NOSM programs, with more than half choosing to remain in the region, the school said in a news release.

"With the Ontario government’s recent announcement of medical education expansion, NOSM University will increase its medical degree enrolment by 47 per cent and residency positions by 68 per cent over the next five years," NOSM said.

"It is estimated that 300 physicians are still needed in northern Ontario to meet the immediate demand."