Canada's first standalone Pret A Manger just opened in Toronto
Pret A Manger's first standalone Canadian restaurant is opening today.
The U.K. cafe chain with hundreds of international locations says the Toronto store is located at 90 Adelaide St. W in the heart of the city's Financial District.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Its menu features a range of baked goods, salads, wraps, soups and sandwiches prepared onsite daily.
Pret favourites including its ham and cheese baguette, Mediterranean salad, croissants and organic coffee and tea will all be on offer.
The standalone store comes after A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. and Pret signed a deal in 2022 to bring the brand to Canada, initially through a pilot with grab-and-go Pret items sold at some A&W locations.
The store marks the next phase of Pret's entry to the market and comes amid an influx international fast food companies such as Shake Shack, Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's also plan to expand in Canada this year.
-
Man pleads guilty to harassment after selfie at dying Windsor man’s bedsideA London, Ont., man has plead guilty to harassment after taking a selfie at a dying man’s bedside in Windsor.
-
Man charged after one person bear-sprayed during fight at Union StationA 29-year-old man has been charged for allegedly using a bear spray during an altercation at Union Station, resulting in the evacuation of a portion of the downtown transit hub Monday night.
-
Two Toronto-area school boards reschedule upcoming PA days due to solar eclipse risksThe 2024 total solar eclipse and its potential risks have forced two school boards west of Toronto to reschedule their professional activity days in April, according to officials.
-
B.C. woman admitted to killing and dismembering boyfriend, her former boss tells courtThe former boss of a Nanaimo, B.C., woman accused of killing her boyfriend and dismembering his body says the employee admitted to the crime over a phone call.
-
Three Italians named as victims in helicopter crash near Terrace, B.C.Three Italians have been identified as the victims in the crash of a helicopter outside Terrace, B.C.
-
Probationary Sudbury police officer who was fired loses fight to get his job backA Sudbury police officer who got into trouble a few months after he was hired has lost a labour arbitration battle aimed at getting him his job back
-
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his deathAn inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.
-
Rise in youth vaping headlines National Non-Smoking Week30 per cent of youth aged 15 to 19 have tried vaping, which jumps to nearly 50 per cent for those aged 20 to 25.
-
Barrie police inspector faces Police Services Act Tribunal for alleged discreditable conductAppearing before a Police Services Act Tribunal, Barrie police Insp. Valarie Gates stands charged with discreditable conduct.