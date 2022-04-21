Canada's first virtual cross-border test track unveiled in Windsor

Invest WindsorEssex and government officials are unveiling the newest test tracks for cross-border CAV technology and infrastructure simulation in Windsor.

The economic development organization hosted Helena Jaczek, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and Irek Kusmierczyk, MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, to experience Canada’s first virtual international border crossing for Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) testing.

FedDev Ontario, the City of Windsor and Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, IWE provided more details on the test tracks on Thursday.

“This cross-border test track will help local companies, government and post-secondary institutions test and further develop their technologies as well as secure foreign investment for the region,” said Stephen MacKenzie, president and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex.

IWE’s automobility and innovation department created a digital twin (3-D representation) of the Windsor Detroit Tunnel using light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology.

The LIDAR scan was completed by CMF Group and Site Management System and the digital twin was deployed in the Invest WindsorEssex Virtual Reality CAVE (VR CAVE): Canada’s largest publicly accessibly VR CAVE.

Creating a virtual design of the Windsor Detroit Tunnel allows the IWE team to work with companies to simulate how an automated vehicle crosses the border.

VIDEO: Windsor is home to Canada’s first virtual international border crossing.



This “digital twin” of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel simulates how an autonomous vehicle interacts with toll booths, road markings, etc.



Engineering lead Akash Charuvila (@_investwe) explains more. pic.twitter.com/DcsfOmgBmg

"Windsor Detroit Tunnel is honoured to be part of this new era of driving and transportation and we are glad that we were able to support the completion of the digital twin of the Windsor Detroit Tunnel. We look forward to further research and developments in this field and to whatever role the Tunnel can fulfil as a test site for these developments,” said Carolyn Brown, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited.

Officials said this is one step along the journey which will eventually result in automated vehicles being able to pass safely through the heavily-travelled international border crossing.

“This project takes unique advantage of the Windsor-Detroit tunnel infrastructure to advance autonomous vehicle research, once again showcasing Windsor as the automobility capital of Canada,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

Testing automated vehicles in a real-world environment poses many challenges. Officials said using a digital twin and virtual environments allows companies to simulate how their sensors, vision systems and on-board cameras will operate in order to keep vehicles and their occupants safe.

In addition, this virtual environment provides industry, government and researchers the ability to field test the deployment of upcoming technologies in a cost-effective manner, without creating a disturbance to the flow of traffic and in a secure and safe environment.

Thursday’s announcement is made possible through FedDev Ontario’s initial $5 million investment in 2019.