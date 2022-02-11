Canada's Grondin and O'Dine win bronze medal in mixed snowboard cross
Canada's Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine have won the bronze medal in mixed team snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics.
The United States took gold and one of Italy's two teams in the big final earned silver.
O'Dine and Italian Caterina Carpano crashed during the women's leg of the big final, but O'Dine recovered in time to finish third.
A second Canadian team of Liam Moffatt of Londonderry, N.S., and Tess Critchlow of Big White, B.C., was eliminated in the quarterfinal.
Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., had won silver in the men's solo event, and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., was the bronze medallist in the women's.
Mixed team snowboard cross made its Olympic debut after being contested at the Winter X-Games since 2006.
The two-part relay had the men go first and once they crossed the finish line the women were released from the starting gate at corresponding staggered times.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.
