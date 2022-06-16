Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
"What's clearly coming is the collapse of the current health-care system," Dr. Katharine Smart, president of the CMA, told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Tuesday. "We're not seeing is the political will to take that seriously."
Smart warns that "pressure across the system" is dire, with a ballooning surgical queue, ongoing challenges with primary care and emergency rooms being swamped by the growing backlog of patients.
"There doesn't really appear to be any near solutions in the near term, which is really worrisome."
