Canada's hot spot: Record-breaking temperatures kick-off the long weekend in Ottawa

Ottawa is kicking off the first long weekend of summer with record-breaking temperatures.

Environment Canada reported a high of 32.2C at 3 p.m., setting a record for warmest May 21 in Ottawa history. The previous record was 31.7 C, set back in 1941.

With the humidex, it felt like 35 degrees in Ottawa Friday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., Ottawa was Canada's hot spot, with the warmest temperature in Canada. It was also 32.2 C in L'Assomption, Que.

A special weather statement remains in effect for Ottawa, warning of "hot and humid conditions" on Friday.

Environment Canada says overnight minimum temperatures of 20 C will provide little relief from the heat.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday.

Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 27 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The humidex will make it feel more like 32.

Sunday will be a bit cooler still, with a high of 25 C and cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Next week will start with temperatures closer to seasonal norms, with Monday's high expected to be 21 C.