Canada's land border reopens to fully vaccinated Americans

Canada is once again allowing U.S. citizens and permanent residents back into the country for non-essential travel, provided they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Canada's ban on non-essential travel across the land border was lifted at midnight after 17 months.

However, the Americans have yet to relax their rules for Canadian travellers.

Travellers heading into Canada need to reside in the U.S. and be fully vaccinated for 14 days with a vaccine approved by Health Canada in order to be eligible.

They’ll be required to show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that's no more than 72 hours old and enter that information on the ArriveCAN app or website.

The U.S., has not said when it might begin to ease restrictions at land crossings, though those coming by air, sea and rail can travel under some guidelines.

A labour dispute between the federal government and Canadian Border Service Agency employees was resolved last Friday, easing fears of long delays.

But the screening process at customs will take longer than travellers experienced before the pandemic.

The federal government has said it will allow vaccinated visitors from other countries besides the U.S. to return to Canada for non-essential reasons as of Sept. 7, which is the earliest day B.C. will move into the fourth and final stage of its COVID-19 reopening plan.