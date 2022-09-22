Canada's largest Canadian Tire store opens in Ottawa

The largest Canadian Tire store in Canada is now open at Ottawa's Carlingwood Shopping Centre.

As Canadian Tire celebrates its 100th birthday this month, the company opened a 135,000 sq. ft. store in the location of the former Sears store at the mall on Carling Avenue.

Billed as a "Remarkable Retail" Canadian Tire location, the store includes a six-car Customer Pick Up canopy area for customers to Click and Collect their online purchases, a Garden Centre, and an auto service department with an auto-lounge and upscale tire wall.

"It's a wonderful morning here in Carlingwood Mall and we couldn't be prouder to open this store," Jason Kane, Canadian Tire vice-president of Store Planning and Design, told CTV Morning Live shortly after the doors opened on Thursday.

"Remarkable Retail is all about showing customers the best that we have across our brands and products, and being able to deliver an amazing customer experience throughout the store."

Kane says it was a "special moment" to open the store after years of planning and construction.

"It's a great milestone. This month is Canadian Tire's 100th birthday, so we wanted to mark it with something special and make a big investment here in Ottawa with a great retail experience."

Construction on the new store in the Carlingwood Shopping Centre began in the fall of 2019.

Canadian Tire says all customer and employee washrooms in the new store are gender neutral.