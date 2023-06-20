Canada's largest casino now open in Toronto

The Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto is now officially open.

Near the Woodbine Racetrack in Rexdale, the 328,000-square-foot space is the largest casino resort in the country and one of the largest in the continent, according to a news release announcing its opening.

As of 5 p.m., the $1-billion resort, located at highways 401 and 427, will open its 4,800 slot machines, 145 live table games, VIP rooms and sports betting kiosks to guests.

“We are thrilled to finally unveil Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to the world,” Chief Executive Officer of Great Canadian Entertainment, Matthew Anfinson, said in a statement.

Opening later this summer is its 400-room hotel, which will come with a wellness centre complete with an indoor pool, fitness equipment, steam room, and sauna.

In the coming months, the resort will open up its “state-of-the-art 5,000-person entertainment venue,” which is set to host a variety of events from live music to sports.

The Great Canadian Casino Resort says it has an “exclusive booking partnership” with Live Nation, which they say will bring world-renowned artists to their stage.

There is also a variety of stores and dining options for guests, including grab-and-go options.

The casino is estimated to bring a $500 million economic benefit to the province, as well as employing nearly 2,000 staff.

“Our team has worked tirelessly for several years to create an unrivalled entertainment experience that will leave a lasting impression on our guests,” Anfinson said.

“The opening of this first phase of Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is incredibly exciting for all of us, and we are very eager to reveal the next phases, including the hotel and the theatre, in the coming weeks and months.”