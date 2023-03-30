Canada's largest public sector union, feds to begin mediated talks on Sunday

The federal government and the union representing more than 120,000 federal public service workers will return to the bargaining table this weekend, as the threat of a strike looms over the talks.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat says the government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada will begin mediated negotiations starting on Sunday, "with the goal of reaching a deal of renewed collective agreements."

Talks will resume following a recommendation from the Public Interest Commission for the two sides to return to the bargaining table. In February, the federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board's commission recommended the federal government give PSAC members a 9 per cent raise over three years.

Last May, PSAC declared an impasse in contract talks, accusing the government of offering an "insulting wage offer." The union is seeking a wage increase of 4.5 per cent a year over three years, while PSAC said the government offered a 2.06 per cent raise.

Strike votes for members in the PSAC Program and Administrative Services, Operational Services, Technical Services and Education and Library Science bargaining group are scheduled to end on April 11.

Meantime, approximately 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees are holding strike votes until April 7.

In a statement, the Treasury Board Secretariat says the government is "committed" to reaching agreements that are "fair to public servants and reasonable for taxpayers."

"The Government is optimistic that discussions will be productive."

PSAC and the government began contract talks in 2021.