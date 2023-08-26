Canada's LePage, Warner claim gold, silver in decathlon at world championships
Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
LePage of Whitby, Ont., finished with a personal-best and world-leading 8909 points to win his first world title, upgrading on his silver from last year's worlds. His previous personal best was 8701 in that silver-medal effort.
The 27-year-old LePage is also the first Canadian to win the men's world decathlon title.
Warner of London, Ont., finished with a season-best 8804 points to place ahead of Grenada's Lindon Victor, who took bronze with a national record of 8756 points.
Warner -- the reigning Olympic champion -- suffered a hamstring injury in the fifth event, the 400 metres, while being the leader through four events at last year's worlds.
The 33-year-old has won Olympic gold and world indoors gold but hasn't reached the summit at outdoor worlds in the event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2023.
