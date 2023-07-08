Canada's longest-running music festival showcases diversity

Day three of the Northern Lights Festival Boréal (NLFB) drew out a large crowd in Sudbury on Saturday.

Some came for the artisans and vendors – but most came for the diverse variety of music.

Set against the backdrop of Ramsey Lake, Bell Park has hosted the festival since its inception.

Casey Crowe with NLFB told CTV News that diversity is a part of the festival's identity.

"We've established a strong identity as a diverse festival a festival that supports all types of artists across Canada, across North America as a whole, as well as artists from Europe, Africa as well," he said.

The four-day festival is Canada's longest-running music festival, and was started by a group of friends in 1972.

Some northern Ontario representation is Indigenous artist Adrian Sutherland, from Attawapiskat First Nation. The rock singer-songwriter said he was excited to perform for the first time at NLFB.

Sutherland said his music has been a way to escape dark times in his life, and he hopes it will inspire others.

"As an Indigenous artist to have the space to be able to come and share the music, the message behind the music and hopefully inspire," he said.

"Whether you're Indigenous or non-Indigenous to connect with the music and inspire and instill hope."

Toronto-based deep funk and soul band The Soul Motivators were also at NLFB for the first time. The band established in 2011 through a love of R&B and soul.

James Robinson, the band’s keyboard player, said this was a great opportunity to see what northern Ontario has to offer.

"We hear a lot of roots music, blues music, Indigenous music, this is important for us to grow as artists and important for our education," he said.

The festival wraps up Sunday, where admission into the main grounds will be free.