Canada's men's basketball team qualifies for 2024 Summer Olympics

A huge win for Canada over the world basketball powerhouse Spain at the FIBA World Cup on Sunday earned the team a quarter-final spot in the tournament, plus an automatic spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“This is huge for the landscape of basketball in our great country of Canada,” said former national team player Dwight Walton.

The former player said qualifying for the Olympics for the first time in 23 years was a major breakthrough for the men’s team, and Walton’s confident they can compete next year in Paris.

“At the very least, win a medal,” said Walton.

When Dalhousie University basketball player Malcolm Christie watched the win by Canada, he felt a surge of hope. Cameron is a 20-year-old elite basketball player, who dreams big.

“I think it just shows a lot of promise going forward,” said Cameron. “I think, now with all these NBA players and prospects that are legitimate NBA prospects, there’s no reason that you shouldn’t shoot for the Olympics.”

The executive director of Basketball Nova Scotia says success on the Olympic stage should impact growth of the sport at the grass roots level.

“I think when your national program, and your national teams are doing exceptionally well, there is renewed interest,” said Lori Lancaster. “There is overall excitement around the sport.”

Not to mention, added euphoria for a group of athletes, who will now compete at the Olympics in men’s basketball just like Dwight Walton did for Canada back in 1988.

“That was the most gratifying two weeks of my basketball career,” said Walton.

Now, a new generation of basketball players will enjoy the same Olympic experience in 2024.