Canada's newest Governor General, debating the police budget, and Canada at the Summer Games: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week

Canada's 30th Governor General is sworn in, committee members debate the 2022 Ottawa Police budget, and local athletes compete for gold in Tokyo.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.

Governor General sworn in

Canada's 30th Governor General will be sworn in Monday in a ceremony in Ottawa.

Mary Simon, an Inuk leader and former diplomat, will become the first Indigenous person to represent the Queen in Canada.

Simon was Canada's first ambassador for circumpolar affairs and later became ambassador to Denmark. In 2006, she was elected president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the largest Inuit organization in Canada.

At 73, Simon will be the oldest person sworn in as governor general since Confederation.

CTV News will broadcast the ceremony live with special coverage beginning at 10 a.m.

Westboro bus crash trial

A date for the verdict in the trial of Aissatou Diallo, the driver of the double-decker bus that crashed into Westboro Station on Jan. 11, 2019, killing three people and injuring dozens more, will be set Monday.

Diallo pleaded not guilty to three charges of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The defence said Diallo was misled by lane markings on the road left over from construction, which they said explained why she veered to the right before the bus slammed into two snowbanks, a rock face and then the shelter.

In its submissions, the Crown said Diallo never braked or steered away.

The Crown also contends Diallo wasn't paying attention, was speeding, and didn't have control of the bus.

Budget directions at Ottawa Police Services Board

The 2022 budget, still months away from the council table, will be discussed at the Ottawa Police Services Board on Monday.

Last Wednesday, city council approved the 2022 budget directions, which include an increase to the Ottawa police levy of up to three per cent.

Sixteen councillors and the mayor voted in favour of the overall budget directions, though councillors Matt Luloff, Riley Brockington and Keith Egli chose to dissent to the increase to the police levy.

In a report prepared for Monday's meeting, staff say a zero per cent increase in the Ottawa police levy for 2022 would result in a $13.5 million deficit, and could lead to laying off up to 140 officers. The police service was looking for a 3.6 per cent increase in 2022.

Residents have been calling on the police service to freeze its 2022 budget at 2020 levels.

More vaccination clinics pop up as city pushes for 90 per cent coverage

Pop-up clinics are now open to all Ottawa residents age 12 and up for first and second doses, as the city aims to have 90 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Saturday, the city of Ottawa announced 70 per cent of residents 18 and older have received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, and are now considered fully vaccinated. As of Friday, 69 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older were considered fully vaccinated.

To boost vaccination rates, Ottawa Public Health is also offering to set up mobile vaccination clinics at workplaces, places of worship and with community organizations in the city.

Tuesday is the final day to receive a first dose of an mRNA vaccine in order to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7--the first day of school for many children in Ottawa--assuming a 28-day interval between the first and second dose and two weeks following the second to achieve full results

Upcoming pop-up clinics:

Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 – 12:45 p.m. to 7:30 pm

Canada Science and Technology Museum – 1867 St. Laurent Blvd.

Tuesday, July 27 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St Joseph's Adult High School – 330 Lajoie St.

Wednesday, July 28 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Canterbury Recreation Complex – 2185 Arch St.

Thursday, July 29 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Merivale High School – 1755 Merivale Rd.

Friday July 30 – 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ahlul-Bayt Islamic School – 3025 Albion Road North

Saturday, July 31 – 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ridgemont High School – 2597 Alta Vista Dr.

Sunday, August 1 – 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

AMA Community Centre 1216 – Hunt Club Rd.

Canada at the Summer Games

The Summer Olympic Games continue in Tokyo this week.

Thirty-five athletes from the Ottawa region are competing in the 2020 Games, including Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards, who will tip off against Serbia in women's basketball on Monday.

Carp, Ont.'s Joanna Brown will be competing in the women's triathlon on Monday and Smiths Falls, Ont's Bailey Andison will swim in the women's 200 m individual medley. Brockville, Ont.'s Conlin McCabe is in the men's pair rowing semifinal.

On Wednesday, Ottawa's Michael Tayler will compete in the K-1 men's canoe slalom.

See Team Canada's full Olympic schedule here: https://olympic.ca/tokyo-2020-olympic-schedule/