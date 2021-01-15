The oldest man in Canada has received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the care home where he lives.

Amenida Seniors Community in Surrey, B.C. announced Friday that 110-year-old JaHyung Lee had received his first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during a clinic at the assisted-living facility on Thursday.

All residents of the home who provided consent - or had family members who consented on their behalf - received their first doses Thursday, the care home said in a news release. Second doses of the vaccine will be administered "in the coming weeks," according to the facility.

“We are extremely lucky that we have received enough supplies to vaccinate all of our residents in care,” said Rosa Park, the facility's general manager, in the release. “As many of our seniors are elderly and require complex care, we can feel safer knowing that the virus won’t be spreading within our community.”

At the same time, health and safety protocols remain in place at the facility and will continue, the care home said.

In September, after Lee turned 110, B.C. Premier John Horgan marked the occasion with a tweet wishing him "good health and happiness" and sharing some photos from his 109th birthday party.

Wishing good health and happiness to Ja Hyung Lee in Surrey, who's celebrating turning 110 this year! ��



Mr. Lee's friends & family shared these photos from last year's party. As Canada's oldest man, I'm sure he could share some wisdom with us all on staying so active. pic.twitter.com/eFiayYv7e0

Amenida Seniors Community describes itself as an independent and assisted-living facility that "fulfills the unique needs of Korean seniors, including home-style Korean cuisine, traditional dancing and games, and bilingual staff."