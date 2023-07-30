Canada's oldest military medical unit honoured Sunday

The Canadian Armed Forces' longest-running military medical unit was honoured Sunday.

Formed in 1898 as the Bearer Company of Halifax, and renamed in 1906, the Edmonton-based 1 Field Ambulance was granted Freedom of the City in St. Albert.

In a symbolic ceremony, the unit was granted permission to parade through the city. It's a tradition dating back hundreds of years.

"Freedom of the City has been a huge part of military history for a long time, so for us to foster this relationship with the City of St. Albert and being able to come here, parade, receive support and also show our support to the municipality is huge," said Maj. Kenneth Hiscock, 1 Field Ambulance deputy commanding officer.

Hiscock said not all units make it as long as 1 Field Ambulance, making Sunday's ceremony even more meaningful.

"The significance for today's event is huge," he added. "With Canada having different units come and go, for us to be here and celebrate a full 125-lineage is very important to us. "

Several pieces of military equipment were on site for the occasion, including an armoured ambulance and a portable medical treatment facility.

In 1998, 1 Field Ambulance was granted Freedom of the City in Edmonton on the unit's 100-year anniversary.