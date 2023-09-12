Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show gets underway in Woodstock
The Woodstock, Ont. area is again home to one of the largest farm displays in North America.
Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show is underway just northeast of the city.
This is the 30th year for the event, which typically draws over 40,000 people over three days, with a total of 650 exhibitors on site.
Many are displaying the latest innovations in technology, including the use of drones and artificial intelligence to create higher yields.
Artificial intelligence is also playing a role in livestock.
One innovation features a computer that can determine the best animals to breed.
New farm machinery displays, from multiple manufacturers, also dominate the showgrounds.
Family and corporate farmers are viewing the implements as they look for new ways to maximize their land to meet buyer demands.
“Machinery is getting larger and larger and larger all the time as there are fewer and fewer farmers producing more food on less acreage. They now have the machinery and the technology here to do it,” explained Doug Wagner, director of Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show.
