The popular Canada’s Outdoor Farm Show will go the digital route on March 10, and will highlight planting and equipment.

The show will produce six themed digital event days on a number of topics including; planting, growing, research, livestock, harvest, and innovation.

Two keynote speakers at the event will discuss ways to maximize profits through small changes, plus explore the broader topic of new developments in autonomous ag equipment.

“We’re happy we can bring farmers the information they need at times when they are making crucial decisions on the farm,” says Lynda Tityk, executive vice-president of Glacier FarmMedia, in a statement. “We think our year-long digital events will equip producers with timely and relevant sessions to help them right now, and in the future.”

Farmers will have the opportunity to visit virtual booths to speak with industry reps, review information and take advantage of exclusive special show offers.

For more information on the Wednesday, March 10 event visit outdoorfarmshow.com.