Canada's public safety minister talks green jobs during Windsor visit

The federal minister of public safety was in Windsor on Monday to tour the region and talk about the 2022 federal budget.

Minister Marco Mendicino was joined by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk at several stops including the Children’s Safety Village, the Ambassador Bridge and Green Sun Rising Inc.

Mendicino says the 2022 budget includes investments in clean air that will create green jobs that support local businesses in the Windsor-Essex region.

Our government understands that fighting Climate Change and growing green jobs go hand in hand. Proud to join Minister @marcomendicino at @GreenSunRising1 to announce that through budget 2022's investments in clean air and a strong economy, we are creating green new jobs in #YQG. pic.twitter.com/GWkK8oObgN

Green Sun Rising President Klaus Dohring says it was encouraging to discuss their efforts including initiatives to support electric vehicle use and the reduction of diesel dependency in more northern communities.

“Canadians are starting to see the need for sustainability,” says Dohring. “And when we're having the impacts of climate change, people are slowly realizing that we cannot ignore this any longer. It's getting worse and worse and worse so the first thing when you find yourself in a hole you need to do is stop digging.”

The federal government unveiled it’s 2022 budget last week with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians.

Officials say it strives to make green energy choices more attractive to Canadians by extending incentives for zero-emission vehicle programs and increasing the amount of zero-emission vehicle charging stations.

“Canadians are realizing the absolute need to move to sustainability. And I say locally, it's getting better,” Dohring says.

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse and Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens joined Mendicino Monday morning.