Canada's Shapovalov falls to Safiullin in fourth-round match at Wimbledon

Canada's Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the men's draw at Wimbledon after suffering a fourth-round, four-set loss to Roman Safiullin of Russia on Sunday.

Safiullin, ranked 92nd in the world, downed Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 on the No. 2 Court at the All England Club.

The 26th-seeded Shapovalov committed 11 double faults and won just one of three break points.

The Canadian appeared to be playing through a knee injury and struggled to make if through the final three sets. A limp was noticeable as he walked off the court following the loss.

Safiullin, who won 75 per cent of his first serves, made good on five of nine breakpoint opportunities.

Also Sunday, Leylah Fernandez, of Laval, Que., and American partner Taylor Townsend were eliminated from women's doubles play after losing their second round match 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 to Caroline Garcia of France and Luisa Stefani of Brazil.

Garcia also knocked Fernandez out of the women's singles draw on Thursday.

Fernandez and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof advanced to the second round in mixed doubles with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Angel Chan of Taiwan and Fabrice Martin of France on Sunday.

Fernandez and Koolhof will next play the Great Britain duo of Jonny O'Mara and Olivia Nicholls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2023.