Canada's top figure skating talents grace the ice at RIM Park in preparation for Winter Olympics

Canada's top figure skating talent graced the ice in Waterloo Friday afternoon as they prepare for the upcoming winter Olympics.

Figure skating pair Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro took to the ice at RIM Park Friday, the place where their partnership first flourish.

"Mike and I started our partnership here in this facility so it's been a nice way to kind of cap off what might be one of our final years of skating," Moore-Towers said.

"It's going phenomenal, we are on the right track. Our summer couldn't have gone much better," Marinaro said.

The pair are among Canada's top figure skating talent preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"We are super excited, it's going to be a lot of hard work but we are prepared for that," said Evelyn Walsh, who is training for the Olympics. "I think it's still processing that it is this close but at the same time, this is what you dream of. This is what you chase for your whole career."

"It's the same program that so many people loved a few years ago but a new fresh perspective," said Moore-Towers. "A new take on it that we love."

The veteran skaters showcasing their skills on Friday and inspiring and coaching the next generation of athletes.

"I'm very lucky to be here, it's an amazing experience," said skater Lilla Horvat.

"Coming off the summer Olympics just seemed like the perfect time to welcome them all here and our skaters are thrilled," said Debra Brown, executive director of the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club.

The qualifier for the Olympics takes place in January.