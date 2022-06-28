Canada's top golfer Brooke Henderson receives Ottawa's Key to the City

Brooke Henderson, the most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, has been given the Key to the City of Ottawa.

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson presented the city’s highest honour to the Smiths Falls, Ont. native at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club Tuesday to recognize Henderson’s accomplishments as a golfer and three-time Canadian Press athlete of the year, and “for the impact she has had on our city and its image on the national and international stage.”

Henderson, 24, has won 11 LPGA titles, most recently the ShopRite LPGA Classic earlier this month. She has the most wins of any Canadian golfer on major professional tours.

"It's amazing to be home and this is such a huge honour," Henderson said when she received the award.

“Brooke Henderson is a remarkable golfer and an inspirational young woman. Whether you’re a golfer or not, people from Ottawa, Canada, and around the world marvel at her accomplishments. She is an ambassador for the game and for healthy living. It is my honour to present Brooke Henderson with the Key to the City on her one and only Canadian stop on the LPGA Tour,” Watson said.

Henderson was given the award as Ottawa gets ready to host the CP Women’s Open this year.

The tournament will be hosted at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club Aug. 22 to 28, marking the fifth time the tournament has been hosted in Ottawa and the fourth time for the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in particular. Henderson said that she is excited to play close to home again.

"To have family and friends and the local community experience the LPGA tour again and all the talent that's really out there is amazing," she said Tuesday.

The tournament was last held in Ottawa in 2017.