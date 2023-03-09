Canada’s top wrestlers hit the mat in Waterloo for championships

Some of the country’s top wrestlers are in Waterloo region for the 2023 Canadian Wrestling Championships.

Thursday marked the first day of the competition in Waterloo’s Rim Park.

Close to 600 wrestlers are expected to face-off, competing in senior, junior and cadet categories. The organization said it is a key event in determining the athletes who will go on to represent Canada at the upcoming Pan Am Games and World Wrestling Championships as well as identifying the top Canadian wrestlers in each category.

From former Olympic competitors to up and coming athletes, there is a wide array of talent and skill level set to hit the mat this week.

“It's not a common sport and being able to be like ‘yes, I wrestle’ is really empowering,” said Kate Thorne from the Matmen Wrestling Club. “Just the competitiveness and seeing other girls fight tooth and nail against you is just really nice.”

Tickets are available at the door with spectators encouraged to come out.

“You're going to see some very impressive wrestling over the next two days,” said Chris Woodcroft, high performance director for Wrestling Canada.

Woodcroft, a former Olympian himself, said those attending the event could catch some future Olympians in action before they start their path to the podium.

“Saturday is our big tournament. It qualifies for Olympic ladder, qualifies for the world championships, the Pan America games. So you're going to see some outstanding competition that we have here.”