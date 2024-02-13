Canada's Wonderland announces 2024 opening day

Canada’s Wonderland has announced when it will open to visitors this year.

The Vaughan, Ont. amusement park’s first day of the 2024 season will be May 3, it announced in a press release issued Tuesday.

Ahead of the opening, the park is looking to fill about 4,000 positions, both seasonal and full-time, and applications are now being accepted for roles in the departments of operations, food and beverage, lifeguard, security, park services and more.

“We’re proud to offer a fun and rewarding place to work,” Phil Liggett, general manager of Canada’s Wonderland said in the release. “Whether it be for a summer job, a position to kick-start a career or an enjoyable part-time placement after retirement, we have something for everyone.”

The hiring blitz will be run by parent company Cedar Fair Entertainment, which plans to hires approximately 35,000 seasonal associates across its network of U.S. and Canadian parks for the 2024 season.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old.

