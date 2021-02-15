Canada’s Wonderland may become one of several vaccination sites in York Region, according to Dr. Kurji, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health.

York Region is planning multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites, including drive-through sites and mobile clinics, Canada’s Wonderland among them.

York Region Public Health says details are being finalized for five static clinics in Newmarket, Georgina, Richmond Hill, Markham and Vaughan. The sites are being chosen based on accessibility, population distribution and vulnerability.

Canada’s Wonderland and the Markham Fairgrounds in Markham are being considered as locations for drive-through vaccination clinics. Director of Communications with Canada’s Wonderland, Grace Peacock, also confirmed to CTV News that the amusement park is in discussions with York Region Public Health.

Dr. Kurji added in an email statement that vaccination clinic sites might change based on capacity and operational needs and said that different locations may be added or could replace pre-identified sites.