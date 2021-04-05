Canada's Wonderland reopens vaccine clinic to solid bookings

The drive-thru vaccination clinic at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan is back in operation with solid bookings.

The clinic was temporarily closed on Friday and Saturday because of a vaccine supply shortage.

The theme park was converted into an immunization hub to get doses into the arms of eligible residents quickly.

The vaccination site plans to provide up to 1,600 vaccination each day using modified transit buses with storage facilities on board.

York Region has several other COVID-19 vaccination clinics accepting appointments:

Georgina Ice Palace - 90 Wexford Drive, Georgina

Trisan Centre - 25 Dillane Drive, Schomberg

Aaniin Community Centre - 5665 14th Avenue, Markham

Cornell Community Centre - 3201 Bur Oak Avenue, Markham

Ray Twinney Rec Complex - 100 Eagle Street West, Newmarket

Richmond Green Sports Centre - 1300 Elgin Road East, Richmond Hill

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital - 3200 Major MacKenzie Drive, Vaughan

Maple Community Centre - 10190 Keele Street, Maple

To book an appointment, head to the York Region Public Health website.

York Region is currently accepting vaccine appointments for residents 65 and older (born in 1956 or earlier).

Residents 55 and older are also eligible to book an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine at select pharmacies.