Canada's Wonderland reveals images of new rides coming this spring

Canada’s Wonderland will be opening up with two new rides this spring.

On May 5, the Vaughan, Ont. amusement park will open its doors for the 2023 season, and thrill seekers can hop on board Snoopy’s Racing Railway and Tundra Twister.

The new rides were announced last year, but on Feb. 10, the park shared an update with new images of the attractions.

A spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland confirmed to CTV News Toronto the rides will be tested in the weeks leading up to opening day, starting at the end of March through early April. Ride operators will also be trained during this period of time.

Snoopy’s Racing Railway will be Wonderland’s 18th rollercoaster, and it will launch up to 14 riders from zero to 50 kilometres per hour “in a matter of seconds,” according to the park.

“I think kids will really enjoy this and it may very well become a first coaster experience for many of our smallest guests,” Grace Peacock, director of communications of the amusement park, told CTV News Toronto.

Meanwhile, Tundra Twister is a “one-of-a-kind thrill ride” that will take up to 40 guests 360 degrees in the air, spinning them around in their seats as it moves in a pendulum motion.

