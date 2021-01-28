Canada's Wonderland says its plans to reopen in May as scheduled if the Ontario government gives them the green light.

The amusement park released a statement on Thursday saying they are scheduled to open on May 14 and will continue to monitor the province’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“We continue to monitor provincial guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure our reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations,” the park said in a statement. “Further details will be announced this spring.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amusement park was closed for its 2020 season, which resulted in the cancelation of the park’s Halloween Haunt and Winterfest events.

In August, Wonderland officials spoke publicly about it’s disappointment in the Ontario government’s decision to keep amusement parks closed.

A spokesperson for the Toronto-area theme park said at the time that they submitted “a comprehensive reopening plan” to the provincial government on several occasions and that they were “disappointed” to hear they hadn’t received approval.