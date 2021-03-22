Canada is imposing sanctions against four Chinese officials and one entity over human rights violations in China's Xinjiang region affecting ethnic Muslims, the foreign ministry said on Monday. Nova Scotia announces $5-million fund for cleaner, efficient farm technologies Nova Scotia is spending $5 million over two years to assist farmers with food production and to make environmental improvements to their operations. Variant cases found in four Winnipeg schools Manitoba's top doctor said COVID-19 cases identified as variants of concern have been linked to four schools in Winnipeg. Country 'spit hatred' at Boushie family, lawyer says Fighting through tears as she spoke publicly for the first time since a damning report highlighted how the RCMP treated the family her following the shooting death of her son, Debbie Baptiste encouraged others facing discrimination to keep fighting.