Canada sending $100M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, prohibiting Russian ships

The Canadian government is sending an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance to help Ukrainians, and as of later this week Russian ships will be prohibited from entering Canadian ports and internal waterways in response to Vladmir Putin’s continued unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.

Building on Canada’s shipments of lethal and non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, in a later press conference Defence Minister Anita Anand announced that in addition to sending anti-tank weapons systems, upgraded ammunition, and defence equipment such as body armour and night-vision tools, Canada will also be sending 1,600 fragmentation vests and approximately 400,000 individual meal packs.

“Like many Canadians, I woke up this morning to more disturbing images of what is happening in Ukraine right now. In particular, the bombardment of residential areas, killing families and children in Kharkiv, and a massive column of Russian tanks approaching Kiev. To know that civilians, children, and families’ lives are being taken is even more horrific,” Anand said, adding that Canada is leaving “no stone unturned” in supporting Ukraine.

“It is absolutely shocking to see Putin use the military equipment that Russia has at its disposal to kill innocent people. And it is important to recognize that all of the countries that stand with Ukraine and that are participating in this effort—Canada included—have much to bring to the table in terms of supplies, and support, and fortitude. We will keep working hard for the people of Ukraine, and for the sovereignty of Ukraine in coordination with our NATO allies.”

Off the table for now, according to Anand, is enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, while Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland vows more economic sanctions are coming.

$100M MORE IN AID

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement that the $100 million will help “respond to immediate needs arising from the Ukraine crisis.”

This includes emergency health services like trauma care; support for displaced populations; as well as shelter, water, food, and sanitation supplies.

It will be going to what Global Affairs Canada is calling “experienced partners” to address the pressing on the ground needs in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries where hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Sajjan said the government is still working with organizations and other countries to coordinate how the aid will be dispersed.

“We continue to show that the world stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our Ukrainian friends in the face of Vladimir Putin’s naked, territorial aggression.”

The latest aid commitment follows a previous federal pledge to send Ukraine $25 million for humanitarian supports.

“The lives of the children of Ukraine have been thrown into chaos. Their classrooms have been replaced by bomb shelters. Their playgrounds have become battlefields. Their beds have become the hard ground,” said Sajjan in the statement.

BLOCKING RUSSIAN SHIPS

Cabinet colleague and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also announced Tuesday that, effective later this week through a special economic measure order, Canada is banning Russian-owned or registered ships and fishing vessels from entering Canadian ports and internal waters.

“Russia must be held accountable for its aggression in Ukraine. Canada will continue to do what is necessary to respond,” said Alghabra in a statement.

Speaking with reporters following the cabinet meeting, Alghabra said that while there are not often many Russian ships entering Canadian waters, it is a step being taken in alignment with other countries and together, it “will have an impact.” He said officials will monitor for any supply chain consequences.

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray said in the same statement that the Canadian Coast Guard and its members will play a role in helping to enforce this new order.

MPS WANT VISA REQUIREMENTS LIFTED

In the House of Commons, opposition leaders continue to call on the federal government to expel Russia’s ambassador from Canada, and recall Canada’s ambassador to Russia. There’s also been a concerted cross-party push among opposition MPs to see Canada drop visa requirements for Ukrainians wanting to come to Canada.

“Canada has to do everything we can in our power to support people in need. One of the things we can do is to support Ukrainians who are seeking refuge in Canada. So will the prime minister commit to a simple, straightforward, barrier-free process for Ukrainians who are seeking solace and refuge in Canada?” asked NPD Leader Jagmeet Singh during question period on Tuesday.

So far, the federal government has said it is continuing to look at options for further immigration and consular supports, with Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser telling reporters on Monday that additional measures are coming soon.