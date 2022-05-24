Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand

Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians.

This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government. The artillery is being sourced from the United States, and the funding is coming from the $500 million set aside in the 2022 federal budget.

The rounds can be used by artillery guns, including the M777 howitzers that Canada has already sent, and which the Department of National Defence says Canadian Armed Forces have trained the Ukrainian Security Forces to use.

Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Tuesday at a Ukrainian cultural centre in Victoria, B.C.

Anand said this additional military aid shipment "will be crucial in Ukraine's current fight to defend its eastern territory," and that "work is already underway to deliver this aid to Ukraine as quickly as possible."

The defence minister said the shipment of NATO-standard artillery is the result of a direct ask Ukraine has put out to its allies.

This is the latest round of military aid Canada has provided Ukraine since the Russians invaded, with the federal government pledging that so long as the war continues, Canada will continue to provide support.

"We are working around the clock to identify and provide even more military aid to Ukraine," Anand said.

