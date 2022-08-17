Canada sends Switzerland home, moves on to world junior semis

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Switzerland 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.

Tyson Foerster had a goal and two assists, Jack Thompson, Nathan Gaucher and Will Cuylle also scored and Dylan Garand made 22 saves.

Attilio Biasca scored twice and Simon Knak added a goal for Switzerland.

In the afternoon quarterfinals, Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 and Finland topped Germany 5-2. In the late game, the defending champion United States faced the Czech Republic.

Emil Andrae broke a tie for Sweden midway through the third.

Isak Rosen opened the scoring for Sweden on a power play in the first period. Gustavs Ozolins tied it late in second. Jesper Wallstedt made 12 saves for Sweden.

Roby Jarventie had two goals and two assists for Finland. Kasper Simontaival and Joel Maatta each had a goal and an assist, with Finland scoring four times on the power play.

Roni Hirvonen also scored and Leevi Merilainen made 19 saves. Bennet Rossmy had two power-play goals for Germany.