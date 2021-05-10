Canada sets new single-day vaccination record logging more than 400,000 doses

Canada reached a new milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort Friday, logging more than 400,000 doses in a single day.

Canada administered a total 400,489 doses of combined first and second doses Friday, according to CTV News.ca’s vaccine tracker.

Numbers released by the federal government showed that 375,636 of the 400,489 doses were first doses, while the remaining 24,853 were second doses.

More than 14 million people have now had at least one dose, which equates to about 37 per cent of all Canadians. In total 14,104,164 Canadians had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Friday afternoon.

The last time Canada reached a daily total dose record was on April 23 with 362,525 vaccines administered.

This week, the influx of incoming vaccines arriving in the country led some provinces to expand vaccine eligibility.

Alberta opened vaccination appointments to all adults age 18+. By the end of Friday, more than 142,000 appointments were made.

In Ontario, Peel Region allowed all adults 18+ to start booking an appointment Thursday.