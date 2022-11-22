Canada Soccer announces World Cup viewing parties in Waterloo region
Canada Soccer has announced eleven official viewing parties across Ontario for Wednesday’s big game, and three local venues are in the mix.
Team Canada plays its opening World Cup match against group favourite Belgium at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Prohibition Warehouse and Kentucky Bourbon and Barbecue in Waterloo, along with the Palace in Guelph will all host official Canada Soccer-sanctioned viewing parties.
The game will air on CTV and TSN.
Bars and restaurants airing the match across the region are likely to also be busy Wednesday, with several already reporting a boost in sales during games earlier this week.
