Canada soccer treated to first World Cup match in generations

Some Canadian soccer fans in Vancouver lined up in the cold outside bars and restaurants nearly two hours before kickoff to make sure they got good tables for the country’s opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Once inside, they warmed up by belting out the national anthem before watching the game on the edge of their seats.

"Oh my god. This was amazing. We were there in '86 and sadly we didn't score any goals,” said fan Jody House, who watched the game at The Pint downtown.

“It's phenomenal to be here today."

Canada had their work cut out for them against Belgium, the number-two-ranked team in the world.

It didn’t take long after kickoff for the first of many "hold your breath" moments.

After video review showed a Belgian player committed a handball inside the 18-yard box, former Vancouver Whitecap Alphonso Davies lined up over the ball for a penalty shot.

Davies blasted a shot towards the lower left corner, but Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois lunged to make the save.

"Ninety per cent of the time that goes in. We were the 10 per cent,” said Canada fan Shayne Grimmer, who also watched the game at The Pint.

“But they bounced back and they kept playing hard and they didn't let that get to them."

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi took a pass deep in Canadian territory late in the first half and chipped the ball past goalie Milan Borjan for the game’s only goal.

"In terms of a loss, that's as exciting as it gets,” said fan Aiden Steinke, who watched the game alongside Grimmer.

“We had most of the ball the entire game. We had lots of chances. But it's frustrating."

In a post-match interview, Canadian head coach John Herdman said he was proud of his team’s performance.

"It's how we respond now. With that belief and we keep the brotherhood tight ... we've got a chance,” he said.

It’s a sentiment shared by fans in Vancouver, who have waited a generation for this moment and are already looking forward to the next match.

"Why not Canada against anyone else in this tournament? I really believe we can make some magic happen,” said Grimmer, surrounded by fellow Canada supporters. “Let's just do it. We're all together. Let's go on the journey together."

Canada’s next match is Sunday against Croatia at 8 a.m., Pacific time.