Canada 'standing ready' to help Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake: Trudeau
Canada is prepared to help Haiti after the Caribbean nation was struck by a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday.
-
Residents of B.C. care homes evacuated for 2nd time in a month due to wildfiresInterior Health says it is relocating the residents of two B.C. care homes due to wildfire threats in the Thompson-Cariboo region.
-
Vulcan welcomes first-ever local Olympian home for 28th annual Spock DaysThe town's biggest celebration, Spock Days, was cancelled last year but this year's celebration centred on the community's brightest athlete.
-
Trudeau to visit Rideau Hall on Sunday in expected election launchPrime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Rideau Hall and meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Sunday, according to his official itinerary, paving the way for an expected federal election.
-
Animal activists protest at mink farm in Wilmot TownshipAnimal activists held a protest Saturday at a mink farm in St. Agatha.
-
-
Waterloo protesters joins others across Canada calling for action for housing crisisProtesters at City Hall in Waterloo were joined by others across Canada on Saturday calling for action to address the nation’s housing crisis.
-
Final farewell tour to former Penetanguishene Secondary SchoolWith many feeling close ties to the building, a final farewell tour was held for a well-known building in Penetanguishene.
-
Pop-up clinics hoping to make vaccine access easierPop-up COVID-19 clinics are making their rounds in high-volume areas of Simcoe Muskoka.
-
Local Pow Wow aims to teach everyone about Indigenous culture1JustCity hosted its 3rd Annual Demonstration Pow Wow, an event that brings together Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to celebrate and learn about the culture.