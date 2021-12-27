Canada surpasses 2 million COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Canada has surpassed two million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to CTVNews.ca’s COVID-19 tracker.

Official tallies of case numbers were delayed over the weekend due to some provinces and territories not inputting data because of the holidays. However, Monday saw Ontario report more than 9,400 cases for the fourth day in a row and Quebec report more than 8,000, pushing the country over the two million mark.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 159,431 active COVID-19 cases, 1,836,475 recovered and 30,172 deaths. Widely reported testing delays during the holiday season, long lines and laboratory backlogs also mean the true scope of where Canada stands with COVID-19 cases may take a while to determine.

The arrival of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has seen case numbers skyrocket across the country, leading to restrictions and cancellations.

On Boxing Day, Quebec capped private gatherings at six people or two household bubbles. Athletes testing positive for COVID-19 saw Curling Canada cancel the Olympic mixed doubles Sunday. Several provinces have requested residents only get tested if they are displaying symptoms.

Quebec’s seven-day average now stands at 8,020 cases with 1,469 recorded active outbreaks, and Ontario’s rolling seven-day average has surged to 7,550 up from 2,863 last week.