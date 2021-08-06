Canada in action against Sweden in gold medal match at Tokyo Olympics
Canada's women's soccer team is coming home with a gold medal after beating Sweden in penalty shots.
The match kicked off at 9 p.m. local time -- 8 a.m. eastern -- after both teams requested a later start to avoid the worst of the midday heat.
Organizers also changed the venue from Tokyo's Olympic Stadium to International Stadium Yokohama, about 20 kilometres to the southwest, to prevent a conflict with the track and field program.
The Swedes are slight favourites heading into the match, having started the Olympics ranked No. 5 in the world to Canada's No. 8.
They've also won all of their matches in Tokyo, going a perfect 3-0 in the group stage while Canada finished with a win and two ties.
Win or lose, the Canadian side will fulfil its promise of changing the colour of its bronze medal from the last two Olympics, while Sweden is looking to improve on its silver medal from Rio in 2016.
