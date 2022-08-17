Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinals at world junior hockey championship
It's win or go home as the quarterfinals begin at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Canada (4-0-0) sits atop the standings after going undefeated in preliminary action and will face Switzerland (1-3) today.
The Canadians are captained by Anaheim Ducks' prospect Mason McTavish, who leads the tournament in scoring with seven goals and six assists.
The Swiss clinched a spot in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Austria on Monday, marking their lone win of the tournament so far.
In other quarterfinals action, the reigning champion Americans (4-0-0) take on the Czechs (1-2-1), Sweden (3-1-0) battles Latvia (1-2-1), and Finland (3-1-0) plays Germany (2-2-0).
Canada took silver in the 2021 tournament, which was held at Edmonton's Rogers Place without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.
