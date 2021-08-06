Canada takes Tokyo Olympics bronze in men's 4x100-metre relay

Andre De Grasse ran a blistering anchor leg, and Canada's men's 4x100 relay team won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

It's the third medal of the Games, and sixth Olympic medal overall, for De Grasse.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., overtook the Chinese runner in the final leg as Canada finished in a season-best time of 37.7 seconds.

Italy finished first in 37.5 seconds, followed by Britain in 37.51.

De Grasse led a team that included Toronto's Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake of Kelowna, B.C., and Toronto's Brendon Rodney.

It's Canada's second straight Olympic bronze in the event.