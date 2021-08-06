Canada takes Tokyo Olympics bronze in men's 4x100-metre relay
Staff
The Canadian Press
Andre De Grasse ran a blistering anchor leg, and Canada's men's 4x100 relay team won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
It's the third medal of the Games, and sixth Olympic medal overall, for De Grasse.
The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., overtook the Chinese runner in the final leg as Canada finished in a season-best time of 37.7 seconds.
Italy finished first in 37.5 seconds, followed by Britain in 37.51.
De Grasse led a team that included Toronto's Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake of Kelowna, B.C., and Toronto's Brendon Rodney.
It's Canada's second straight Olympic bronze in the event.
-
City hall renamed 'Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion' for the weekend as Suicide Squad comes outAfter a petition from A-list Hollywood celebrities, the City of Edmonton has renamed city hall Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion – for the weekend.
-
Woman charged in shooting death of London, Ont. teenPolice have charged a 19-year-old London, Ont. woman in connection with the shooting death of Josue Silva.
-
Firefighters battle wildfire near Chemainus, Vancouver IslandFirefighters are trying to contain a wildfire near Holyoak Creek, north of Duncan, on Friday morning.
-
Residents of Kingston, Barry's Bay win $1 million eachKerry Benford and Diana Hall of Kingston had the winning ticket for the Lotto Max MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million from the June 22 draw.
-
97.1 per cent of Waterloo Region's COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated, partially vaccinated people: public healthOnly 2.9 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region since May 1 have been in fully vaccinated people, according to public health officials.
-
Regina police investigating after weekend fire deemed arsonThe Regina Police Service is investigating a recent duplex fire after Regina Fire and Protective Services determined it was intentionally set.
-
1st degree murder charges laid in connection to July homicide: policeFirst-degree murder charges have been laid in connection to the death of a Regina man in July, according to the Regina Police Service.
-
Delta variant cases double in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex medical health officer says the region is seeing a quick rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.
-
MLHU reports rise in COVID-19 cases for third straight dayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the third day in a row cases have risen.