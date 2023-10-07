iHeartRadio

Canada to meet U.S. for gold at the International Para Hockey Cup


Tyler McGregor, right, of Canada and Brody Roybal of the United States battle for the puck during their para ice hockey finals match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, March 13, 2022, in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dita Alangkara

Team Canada will face off against the United States for a gold medal in Sunday's championship game at the 2023 International Para Hockey Cup.

Canada advanced to the title game with a 4-1 win over Team IPH in Saturday's semifinal.

Calgary's Auren Halbert led the Canadian attack with a pair of goals, while captain Tyler McGregor, of Forest, Ont., added a power-play goal and an assist.

 James Dunn, of Wallacetown, Ont., scored Canada's opening marker at 1:39 of the first period.

German forward Bernhard Hering scored for Team IPH, which is a team of players from different countries.

The U.S. defeated host Czechia 6-1 in Saturday's other semifinal game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2023.

