Canada to suspend direct development assistance to Niger's government following coup

Canada announced on Saturday it will stop its direct financial assistance to the Government of Niger after a military coup in the West African country.

"In the current context, it would be impossible to maintain direct support to the Government of Niger while ensuring an effective and intentional use of funds," Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.

The suspension in aid affects direct budgetary support to Niger's government, which Global Affairs Canada says was expected to reach $10 million a year by 2026. Under this program, Canada provided $2.71 million in 2021-22.

However, Canada plans to continue supplying health, education, economic and gender equality assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable population in Niger.

Canada has provided Niger, a country of around 26 million people as of 2022, with more than $520 million in international assistance between 2000 and 2020, with aid in 2021-22 totalling $59.3 million.

The United Nations has said 4.3 million people in Niger, mainly women and children, were already dependent on aid before the coup, with around 3.3 million facing food insecurity.

Global Affairs said the coup d'état on July 26, which ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, undermines the rule of law and threatens democracy in the country.

"We call on those responsible for the coup to release President Bazoum and his family and restore the democratically elected government," Global Affairs said in the statement.

As of Aug. 2, 269 people have officially registered in Ottawa's database of citizens abroad as being in Niger.

While some countries have begun the process of evacuating their citizens from Niger, the federal government said on Aug. 2 there were no plans to do the same.

Global Affairs Canada advises any Canadians abroad in need of emergency consular assistance to contact the Embassy of Canada in Bamako, Mali, at 223-44-98-04-50 or the emergency watch and response centre at 1-613-996-8885. Canadians can also send an email to sos@international.gc.ca or bmakoCS@international.gc.ca.