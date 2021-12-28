Canada v USA women’s Rivalry Series games called off due to COVID-19
The final two games of the Rivalry Series between the Canadian and American women’s hockey teams have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
The games were scheduled for Edmonton on Jan. 3. and Red Deer on Jan. 6.
Hockey Canada and USA Hockey both agreed to call off the games after several players and staff members from Canada's National Women's Team were put in COVID-19 protocol.
“The risk associated with playing the final two Rivalry Series games with less than one month before our teams are set to compete in the 2022 Olympics is too high to finish our series with the United States,” said Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada’s director of hockey operations.
“Unfortunately, we need to do what is right for our athletes from a health perspective and for our team preparation in order to ensure everyone remains healthy and eligible for Beijing.”
Canada has won four of six meetings against the United States in this year’s Rivalry Series.
The seventh game of the series was scheduled for Dec. 20 in Minnesota and was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
