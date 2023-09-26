Canada watching nervously as Biden, Trump do battle in Michigan over EV strategy

Joe Biden is making history today as the first modern U.S. president to visit a picket line -- a big-stakes play for blue-collar votes with implications for Canada.

Biden, an avowedly pro-union president, is in Michigan to commiserate with striking members of the United Auto Workers.

But it's not just about supporting union workers -- the visit is also about defending his all-in strategy on making electric vehicles a cornerstone of U.S. manufacturing.

Donald Trump, Biden's presumptive Republican rival, will be in the state Wednesday to attack that strategy as a looming catastrophe for the auto industry.

It could become a pivotal question in the 2024 election with deep ramifications for Canada's auto sector, which is tightly integrated with U.S. manufacturers.

Eric Miller, president of the D.C.-based Rideau Potomac Strategy Group, says automakers themselves are likely too invested in EVs to reverse course now.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.