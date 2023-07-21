Canada-wide warrant for federal offender known to frequent Simcoe County

A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his day parole.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad wants the public's help in locating Anthony Fotevski, who is described as a Caucasian man, 55 years of age, five feet seven inches tall, 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Fotevski has the following tattoos:

Flames-upper left arm;

Skull-upper left arm;

The word 'SOCIAL'-upper left arm;

Naked female aliens and skulls on back;

Chain link band-right wrist;

Skulls, assorted tattoos-upper right arm;

Spider web and 'JF 1991'-right elbow.

Fotevski is currently serving a two-year and eight-month sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from peace officer.

He is known to frequent areas in Simcoe County, Toronto and Peel Region.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.