Canada-wide warrant for federal offender who could be in Barrie or Orillia

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender for breaching his release.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating Jahson Sanderson, who is described as a black man, 34, five feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a five-year, seven-month and six-day sentence for various offences, including assault cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, break and enter with intent, motor vehicle theft, operating motor vehicle while disqualified, theft under $5,000, fail to comply with a probation order and fail to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Sanderson has a number of tattoos:

On the front of his neck, he has a banner of flowers with the words Want Heaven,

On the side of his neck Isha, as well as Pride is Forever.

On his right forearm, he has a skull with diamonds as well as the name Jessica.

He has a baby footprint on his left forearm with a name and date of birth.

On his right hand, he has the word life.

The offender is known to frequent the Barrie and Orillia areas.

Anyone with information into Sanderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.