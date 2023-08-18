Canada-wide warrant issued by R.O.P.E. Squad for missing federal offender

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender who breached his statutory release orders.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's assistance in finding Spencer Sebastiampillai, who is described as a South Asian male, 49 years of age, five-foot-four-inches (163cm), 141 lbs (64 kgs), with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a two-year and nine-month sentence for robbery, assault causing bodily harm and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Sebastiampillai has the following tattoos:

"5" on the right side of his chest,

Heart on his left thigh

Scroll on the right side of his upper back.

Sebastiampillai is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Peterborough, and York Region.

Anyone having contact or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.