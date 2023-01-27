Canada-wide warrant issued for 2 in 2021 Edmonton homicides, 3 in custody

Three people have been arrested in connection with two homicides in Edmonton last January and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two other people.

On Jan. 6, 2021, police were called to a home in the area of 111 Street and 78 Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man and woman, neither of whom were residents of the home.

The victims were identified as Diedra Aldridge, 29, and Daniel Grandbois, 30, after an autopsy.

The manner of death for both was deemed to be a homicide, although police have withheld their causes of death for investigative reasons.

On Dec. 20, 2022, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Edmonton.

On Dec. 24, 2022, a 17-year-old was arrested in St. Paul.

Three weeks later, on Jan. 8, a 39-year-old man was arrested in Maskwacis.

They have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the homicides.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Natalie Morin, 41, and Jared Wuttunee, 34, for first-degree murder.

They are considered dangerous, and should not be approached, police said.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.