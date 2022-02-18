Canada-wide warrant issued for 44-year-old Ajax man
Police in York Region have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 44-year-old man who was charged in a number of break and enters and thefts in the area.
In a news release issued Friday, police said their investigation began in January and that a suspect was charged.
Sean Mackey, 44, of Ajax was held for a bail hearing and was released by the courts on several conditions, including that he wear a GPS ankle bracelet at all times.
Police said that in late January, Mackey removed the ankle bracelet and left his Ajax residence.
“Investigators have exhausted a number of leads in attempting to locate him and are now appealing for assistance from the community,” police said.
A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued by York Regional Police and Mackey is wanted on a charge of fail to comply with judicial release order.
Mackey is described by police as white, with brown hair, standing five-foot-10 inches tall, weighing 175 lbs with a medium build.
If seen, police are asking the public not to approach him and instead call police immediately.
